Jarred Leto Made a Pit Stop at Texas Motor Speedway

This is quite the busy week for Thirty Seconds to Mars and Jared Leto.

The band is about to release their new album titled 'America' and to help promote the album the band is traveling across the country in one week. They started in New York on Monday and were in Texas on Wednesday.

While in Texas the band made a stop in cowtown to let front man, Jared Leto do a couple of laps at the Texas Motor Speedway. Leto wasn't alone in the specialty wrapped pink car, NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick was in the drivers seat alongside Leto. The two did a couple of doughnuts before doing a couple of laps around the track.

Leto unfortunately couldn't stay for very long as he had to get to Austin as part of the bands road trip across America. Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars will be back in Dallas this summer when their tour stops by the Starplex Pavilion on July 11th.

Via: TMZ