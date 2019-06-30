James Hetfield Recorded A Video Of Himself Jamming Out To Slayer While Driving

There are a few songs that come over the radio that just make you want to start headbanging while driving. We’ve all done it, even James Hetfield of Metallica.

While driving down the highway the Metallica frontman recorded a video of himself singing along to Slayer. Hetfield can be seen slapping the steering wheel and throwing up rock n roll devil horns; you know basically everything you do when Enter Sandman starts playing on the radio.

Hetfield posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “SLAYING makes me smile! — JH.”

Check out the video below.

Via: Loud Wire