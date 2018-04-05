Jack's Nine @ 9, April 5, National Go For Broke Day
April 5, 2018
April 5th means it's National Go For Broke Day!
We want send a special thanks to the Four Hundred and Forty Second Regimental Combat Team of the U.S. Army, and the first Medal of Honor recipient in 1945.
Nine songs and moments all about going for it, taking risks, and being broke!
Sly Fox- Let's Go All The Way
Fleetwood Mac- Don't Stop
Cake- The Distance
Loverboy- Workin' For The Weekend
Matthew Wilder- Break My Stride
Pink Floyd- Money
Bon Jovi- It's My Life
Bobby Mcferrin- Don't Worry Be Happy
Wham!- Everything She Wants