Jack's Nine @ 9, April 5, National Go For Broke Day

April 5, 2018
April 5th means it's National Go For Broke Day! 

We want send a special thanks to the Four Hundred and Forty Second Regimental Combat Team of the U.S. Army, and the first Medal of Honor recipient in 1945. 

Nine songs and moments all about going for it, taking risks, and being broke!

Sly Fox- Let's Go All The Way

Fleetwood Mac- Don't Stop

Cake- The Distance

Loverboy- Workin' For The Weekend

Matthew Wilder- Break My Stride

Pink Floyd- Money

Bon Jovi- It's My Life

Bobby Mcferrin- Don't Worry Be Happy

Wham!- Everything She Wants

 

