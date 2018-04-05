Jack's Nine @ 9, April 5, National Go For Broke Day

April 5th means it's National Go For Broke Day!

We want send a special thanks to the Four Hundred and Forty Second Regimental Combat Team of the U.S. Army, and the first Medal of Honor recipient in 1945.

Nine songs and moments all about going for it, taking risks, and being broke!

Sly Fox- Let's Go All The Way

Video of Sly Fox - Let&#039;s go all the way 1986

Fleetwood Mac- Don't Stop

Video of FLEETWOOD MAC ☃ Don&#039;t Stop【music video】

Video of Back to the Future 25th Anniversary Blu-ray and DVD -- Own it 10/26 -- George Punches Biff

Cake- The Distance

Video of Cake - The Distance

Loverboy- Workin' For The Weekend

Video of Loverboy - Working For The Weekend

Matthew Wilder- Break My Stride

Video of MATTHEW WILDER ★ Break My Stride 【music video】

Pink Floyd- Money

Video of Pink Floyd - Money (Official Music Video)

Video of Braveheart Freedom Speech (HD)

Bon Jovi- It's My Life

Video of Bon Jovi - It&#039;s My Life

Bobby Mcferrin- Don't Worry Be Happy

Video of Bobby McFerrin - Don&#039;t Worry Be Happy

Wham!- Everything She Wants