Jack's Nine @ 9, April 19, 2018, National Hanging Out Day
Today is National Hanging Out Day!
Observed annually on April 19, I thought this meant hanging around doing nothing, but it's actually an initiative to promote the benefits of hanging your clothes out to dry instead of using a drying machine! We've got the most notable songs with hanging in the title AND famous hang out lyrics!
Kim Wilde- You Keep Me Hanging On
Eric Clapton- Cocaine
"If you wanna hang out, you gotta take her out, cocaine"
Counting Crows- Hanginaround
Commodores- Brick House
''She's mighty-mighty, just lettin' it all hang out"
Lifehouse- Hanging By A Moment
Go Go's- We Got The Beat
"See the kids just gettin' out of school
They can't wait to hang out and be cool
Hang around 'til quarter after twelve"
Queen- Fat Bottomed Girls
"Are you gonna let it all hang out
Fat bottomed girls
You make the rockin' world go round"
Eddy Grant- Electric Avenue
"No place to hang out our washing
And I can't blame all on the sun, oh no We gonna rock down to Electric Avenue"
New Kids On The Block- Hangin' Tough