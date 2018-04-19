Jack's Nine @ 9, April 19, 2018, National Hanging Out Day

Today is National Hanging Out Day!

Observed annually on April 19, I thought this meant hanging around doing nothing, but it's actually an initiative to promote the benefits of hanging your clothes out to dry instead of using a drying machine! We've got the most notable songs with hanging in the title AND famous hang out lyrics!

Kim Wilde- You Keep Me Hanging On

Video of kim wilde - you keep me hangin on :)

Eric Clapton- Cocaine

"If you wanna hang out, you gotta take her out, cocaine"

Video of Eric Clapton Cocaine

Counting Crows- Hanginaround

Video of Counting Crows - Hanginaround

Commodores- Brick House

''She's mighty-mighty, just lettin' it all hang out"

Video of The Commodores - Brick House

Lifehouse- Hanging By A Moment

Video of Lifehouse - Hanging By A Moment

Go Go's- We Got The Beat

"See the kids just gettin' out of school

They can't wait to hang out and be cool

Hang around 'til quarter after twelve"

Video of The Go-Go&#039;s - We Got The Beat

Queen- Fat Bottomed Girls

"Are you gonna let it all hang out

Fat bottomed girls

You make the rockin' world go round"

Video of Queen - Fat Bottomed Girls (Official Video)

Eddy Grant- Electric Avenue

"No place to hang out our washing

And I can't blame all on the sun, oh no We gonna rock down to Electric Avenue​"

Video of Eddy Grant - Electric Avenue HD

New Kids On The Block- Hangin' Tough