Jack's Nine @ 9, April 19, 2018, National Hanging Out Day

April 19, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Nine @ 9

Today is National Hanging Out Day! 

Observed annually on April 19, I thought this meant hanging around doing nothing, but it's actually an initiative to promote the benefits of hanging your clothes out to dry instead of using a drying machine!  We've got the most notable songs with hanging in the title AND famous hang out lyrics! 

Kim Wilde- You Keep Me Hanging On

Eric Clapton- Cocaine

"If you wanna hang out, you gotta take her out, cocaine"

Counting Crows- Hanginaround

Commodores- Brick House

''She's mighty-mighty, just lettin' it all hang out"

Lifehouse- Hanging By A Moment

Go Go's- We Got The Beat

"See the kids just gettin' out of school
They can't wait to hang out and be cool
Hang around 'til quarter after twelve"

Queen- Fat Bottomed Girls

"Are you gonna let it all hang out
Fat bottomed girls
You make the rockin' world go round"

Eddy Grant- Electric Avenue

"No place to hang out our washing
And I can't blame all on the sun, oh no We gonna rock down to Electric Avenue​"

New Kids On The Block- Hangin' Tough

Tags: 
JT
Nine @9
April 19
Jack FM
Music
Jack's Nine @9
READ MORE READ LESS