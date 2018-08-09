Jackie Chan

Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA

Jackie Chan Was Rescued From A Mudslide On Set Of His Latest Movie

August 9, 2018
Even action stars need rescuing ever now and then.

While out shooting a movie in Southwest China, Jackie Chan and the film crew found themselves in a life-threatening situation.

The weather had been progressively getting worse over the last couple of day while on set and triggered a deadly mudslide. Chan posted on his blog page that he and the crew had to be rescued from a sudden mudslide. Thankfully no one was injured during the rescue, Chan thanked the rescuers and stated that he and the crew will keep a closer eye on the weather.

Chan was out on location shooting his movie Project X, which he is set to star alongside with John Cena.

Via: Movie Web

