Jackie Chan Was Rescued From A Mudslide On Set Of His Latest Movie

Even action stars need rescuing ever now and then.

While out shooting a movie in Southwest China, Jackie Chan and the film crew found themselves in a life-threatening situation.

The weather had been progressively getting worse over the last couple of day while on set and triggered a deadly mudslide. Chan posted on his blog page that he and the crew had to be rescued from a sudden mudslide. Thankfully no one was injured during the rescue, Chan thanked the rescuers and stated that he and the crew will keep a closer eye on the weather.

A few days ago, we started shooting on location. The weather suddenly changed and our crew were caught in a massive mudslide! A few of our production trucks were stuck in the river of rushing mud. Many of the crew became... https://t.co/7JS0PVHhsR — Jackie Chan (@EyeOfJackieChan) August 6, 2018

Chan was out on location shooting his movie Project X, which he is set to star alongside with John Cena.

Via: Movie Web