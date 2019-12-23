"I really liked that it had a bigger message, it educates people." - Angela On Holiday In The Wild

On this episode of JACKFLIX, Angela and Billy discuss new movie on Netflix, Holiday In The Wild.

Holiday in the Wild is a 2019 American Christmas romantic comedy film directed by Ernie Barbarash from a screenplay by Neal Dobrofsky and Tippi Dobrofsky. The film stars Rob Lowe, and Kristin Davis.

The film was released on November 1, 2019, by Netflix.

SPOILER ALERT!!

After her husband ends their marriage, Kate embarks on a solo second honeymoon in Africa. There, she and Derek, a pilot, rescue a baby elephant. While nursing the elephant back to health, Kate discovers how much she loves her new surroundings.

SEE TRAILER: