"It was a big mess!" - Angela Chase On Earthquake Bird

On this episode of JACKFLIX, Angela and Billy discuss new Netflix movie, Earthquake Bird.

Earthquake Bird is a 2019 psychological thriller written and directed by Wash Westmoreland based on the novel of the same name by Susanna Jones. It stars Alicia Vikander, Riley Keough, Naoki Kobayashi and Jack Huston.

It had its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 10, 2019. It was released on November 1, 2019, before digital streaming on November 15, 2019, by Netflix.

SPOILER ALERT!!

Set in 1989 Tokyo, Lucy Fly, a young female expat, is suspected of murder when her friend Lily goes missing in the wake of a tumultuous love triangle with Teiji.

SEE TRAILER: