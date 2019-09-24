"There was A LOT that was happening!" - Angela Chase On Mindhunter Episode 3

On this week's episode Angela and Billy discuss episode 3 of season two of Netflix series, Mindhunter.

Mindhunter is an American crime thriller television series created by Joe Penhall, based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The series is executive produced by Penhall, David Fincher, and Charlize Theron among others, and debuted worldwide on Netflix on October 13, 2017. Netflix released the second season on August 16, 2019.

SPOILER ALERT!!

Mindhunter revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), along with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), who originate the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit within the Training Division at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia. They interview imprisoned serial killers to understand how they think, with the hope of applying this knowledge to solve ongoing cases.

Season one is set in 1977 to 1980, in the early days of criminal psychology and criminal profiling at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Season two is set in 1980 through 1981 and covers the Atlanta murders of 1979–81.

