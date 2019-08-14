"That was a really brutal scene to watch!" - Angela Chase on Typewriter Episode 2

Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's episode Angela and Billy discuss episode 2 of new TV series on Netflix, Typewriter.

Typewriter is an Indian horror web television series, horror drama directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Starring Purab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, and Sameer Kochhar in the lead roles. The series is set in Goa, and revolves around a haunted house and a book that captures the imagination of a group of wannabe ghost hunters.It premiered on Netflix on 19 July 2019. The series was announced in November 2018.

SPOILER ALERT!!

Three friends led by Sameera, in Bardez Goa, make plans to go in an old Bardez Villa and seek ghosts. When a new family moves in and the legend of the villa resurfaces in frightening mode. Sudden deaths, past of Sultanpore and unnatural powers are storyline of the webseries.

TRAILER: