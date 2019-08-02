"I think writing this season did not live up to writing in the last seasons," - Angela On Stranger Things Season 3 Finale

Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's episode Angela and Billy continue discussing the finale of the third season of 'Stranger Things' on Netflix.

The third season of the American science fiction-horror web television series Stranger Things, titled Stranger Things 3, was released worldwide on Netflix's web streaming service on July 4, 2019. The series is set in summer, 1985. The series was created by the Duffer Brothers, who are also executive producers along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Iain Paterson.

SPOILER ALERT!!

In the summer of 1985 in Hawkins, the new Starcourt Mall has become the focal point of the town, driving other stores out of business. Sheriff Jim Hopper is conflicted over Eleven and Mike's budding relationship, while Joyce considers moving out of Hawkins for better prospects, leaving the state of the children's friendships and her own relationship with Hopper in the air. However, strange power fluctuations trigger Will's awareness of something otherworldly, and Eleven and Max sense something is off about the town's residents, and despite having closed the portal to the Upside Down, fears that they are all in danger from it still.

Trailer: