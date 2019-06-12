JACKFLIX With Angela Chase & Billy Kidd: 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'

Welcome to JACKFLIX with Angela Chase and Billy Kidd!

This is the space where we'll discuss anything new and trending on any of your streaming devices, whether that be Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO.

On this week's episode, Angela and Billy discuss 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.'

SPOILER ALERT!!

'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil' - A courtroom frenzy ensues and sweeps 1970s America when a young single mother meets Ted Bundy.

Opening in 1969, single mother Elizabeth Kendall (Lily Collins) is at a college bar with her friend Joanna (Angela Sarafyan). She meets a charming stranger by the name of Theodore 'Ted' Robert Bundy (Zac Efron). He puts a quarter in the jukebox to play "Crimson and Clover" so that the two may share their first dance. Liz goes home with Ted where they sleep together platonically. In the morning, Liz wakes up and sees Ted isn't next to her, and she can't find her daughter Molly until she walks into the kitchen to find Ted making breakfast with Molly sitting near him.



As footage of Ted and Liz being together and raising Molly plays, we hear a news report on a series of grisly murders involving numerous female victims. Witnesses identified the suspect as a man faking a broken arm in a cast who lured women in Lake Sammamish to his car asking for help loading a boat onto his car. A sketch has also been released of a man looking like Ted.

The film stars Zac Efron, Lily Collins, and Angela Sarafyan and was directed by Joe Berlinger. It is based on the book 'The Phantom Prince: My Live WIth Ted Bundy' by Elizabeth Kendall.

Trailer: