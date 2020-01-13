A Japanese Billionaire Is Starting A Reality Show To Find A Girlfriend To Travel To Space With

Elton John said it best; “it’s lonely out in space.” That’s a realization Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is starting to come to, as he plans to travel to space in 2023. That’s why the attention-grabbing entrepreneur is now starting a reality dating show, to find a girlfriend to travel to space with him.

Maezawa will become the first private passenger to fly around the moon in 2023 with Elon Musk's SpaceX. However, after selling his company, online fashion retailer Zozo Inc, the billionaire is now looking to find a companion to travel to space with. “As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there's one thing that I think about: continuing to love one woman,” Maezawa wrote on the website for applicants.

His search for love will be turned into a documentary titled Full Moon Lovers. Maezawa says “"I want to find a 'life partner'. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from outer space.” Those looking to apply must do so before January 17th, and those picked for the show will be announced in March.

Via Fox Business