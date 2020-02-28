There’s Now A Weird Al Yankovic Chia Pet

Chia Pets come in all different forms, Scooby-Doo, Groot from 'Guardians of the Galaxy', there's even a Rick and Morty chia pet.

Some of us like to collect the unique house plants while others just find them amusing, but we can all agree that this new Chia Pet is a must-have.

Introducing the ‘Weird Al’ Chia Pet. You can watch as the singer's iconic hair grows like never before. The ‘Weird Al’ Chia Pet won’t be available for purchase till this summer, but you can pre-order one for $19.99 today. Let's face it, this Chia Pet will probably sell out quickly.

‘Weird Al’ himself sent out a tweet that he was unaware of there being a Weird Al Chia Pet.

This is 100% an actual real thing that totally exists. Is your life really complete without one? https://t.co/3N8Ueld32j pic.twitter.com/fTe7wegPiD — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) February 26, 2020

Via: Movie Web