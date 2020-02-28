There’s Now A Weird Al Yankovic Chia Pet

February 28, 2020
Jack Music
Weird Al Yankovic

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chia Pets come in all different forms, Scooby-Doo, Groot from 'Guardians of the Galaxy', there's even a Rick and Morty chia pet. 

Some of us like to collect the unique house plants while others just find them amusing, but we can all agree that this new Chia Pet is a must-have. 

Introducing the ‘Weird Al’ Chia Pet. You can watch as the singer's iconic hair grows like never before. The ‘Weird Al’ Chia Pet won’t be available for purchase till this summer, but you can pre-order one for $19.99 today. Let's face it, this Chia Pet will probably sell out quickly. 

‘Weird Al’ himself sent out a tweet that he was unaware of there being a Weird Al Chia Pet. 

