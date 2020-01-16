You Can Now Earn A Six Figure Salary Working At Taco Bell

If you're in the market for a new career, then you might want to consider working at Taco Bell.

According to the company, they are preparing to begin offering a yearly salary of $100K for the restaurant manager position. The increase in wages is being done so in an attempt to help acctract workers and retain them on the team.

The chain will begin testing out the higher pay in stores accross the U.S. Midwest and Northeast.

In addition, they'll also be trying out a new role for team members that want leadership experience but are uninterested in a management role.

-story via bloomberg.com