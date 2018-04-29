'Yodel Walmart Kid' Mason Ramsey Releases New Track

Video of Mason Ramsey - Famous [Lyric Video]

You definitely remember the Yodel Walmart Kid. Well, he has released a new track called Famous and is taking the world by storm!

At only 11 years old, he has signed with a record label in Nashville, Atlantic Records and Big Loud. Once signed, they immediately went ahead and got to a recording studio where they brought in the songwriter for the country group Florida Georia Line and released the track.

The track has over 1.1 million streams on Spotify and not too long ago, Ramsey released a lyric video with already 3.2 million views.

Check out the video.

Marco A. Salinas

via What's Trending