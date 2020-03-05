YETI And Whataburger Team Up To Create New Tumbler

March 5, 2020
Jack Music
Whataburger Drive Thru

Credit: Gabe Hernandez/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

A match that almost seems as if it were made just for Texans, Whataburger and Yeti have joined forces to create the Whataburger themed Yeti tumbler.  

The tumbler is an exact replica of a cup from Whataburger and matches every detail.  

You know you’re from Texas when...#whataburgeryeti #backorderforweeks #thelittlethings

A post shared by Marcos Villela (@marcosmfk) on

Whataburger ---- #whataburger #Texas #Houston #powdercoat #whataburgeryeti #powdercoatedyeti #yeti #rtic

A post shared by Clutch City Coatings, LLC (@clutchcitycoatings) on

Finally, the perfect container for Texans to keep their Dr. Pepper cold.  

-story via wideopeneats.com 

