Yelp Will Add Health Inspection Reports On Its Restaurant Reviews

Yelp will be adding health inspection reports on its restaurant reviews for larger states, which includes Texas.

The website company says they have been working with local health departments for five years to add more information on its website.

In 2013, the company did a test run in San Francisco and had great reviews on it. With that, Texas, New York, California, Illinois and D.C. will have health inspection information on each restaurant. Though we don't know a timeframe, but it will be soon.

"For decades, cities have regularly inspected restaurants to ensure food safety, providing this information publicaly to citizens. Unfortunately, this information is often buried on clunky "dot gov" websites beyound the easy reach of consumers," says the company.

What are you thoughts about this?

Dallas News