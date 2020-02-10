WWE Signs The Rock’s Daughter Simone

WWE adds a new legacy to the organization. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson is following in father’s footsteps as well as her grandfather, Rocky Johnson and great-grandfather, Peter Mavia. The 18-year-old will be the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history. Dwayne Johnson was the first third-generation superstar in WWE history. She has officially begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Simone Johnson daughter of The Rock is about to become the first ever 4th generation professional Wrestler pic.twitter.com/krgS1FQWRA — Alastair McKenzie-------------- (@Mckenzieas93) February 10, 2020

“It means the world to me,” Johnson said. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to c

“Simone Johnson’s unbridled passion and incredible drive has earned her a coveted spot training with the elite athletes from around the world at the WWE Performance Center,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative. “Not only does Simone now have an opportunity to cultivate and display her passion for WWE within the Performance Center, but she’ll carry on the tradition of her incredible family lineage while creating her own impact as WWE’s first fourth generation Superstar. Carry on that legacy.”

Fans are already picturing future main events with another legacy Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair (with Ric in her corner) vs. Simone Johnson (with The Rock in her corner) is gonna be an awesome WrestleMania match one day. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 10, 2020

WWE is ready to see what Simone has to offer.

