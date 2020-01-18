World's Shortest Man Dies

Khagendra Thapa Magar, 27, died from pneumonia at a hospital Friday at a hospital in Nepal.

Measuring 2ft 4 in., Mr Magar was the world's shortest man who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records in 2010.

As the worlds, shortest man the 27-year-old traveled to more than a dozen countries and made television appearances in Europe and the United States.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured 67.08 centimetres (2 feet 2.41 inches), died at a hospital in Pokharahttps://t.co/ScMONUckrW — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) January 18, 2020

"We're terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us," said Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief.

"Life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kilograms and you don't fit into a world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn't let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life" he said.

Via: Yahoo