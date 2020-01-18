World's Shortest Man Dies

He did not let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life'

January 18, 2020
Jack Music
Khagendra Thapa Magar

Credit: Getty Images News/Paula Bronstein / Staff

Khagendra Thapa Magar, 27, died from pneumonia at a hospital Friday at a hospital in Nepal.

Measuring 2ft 4 in., Mr Magar was the world's shortest man who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records in 2010.

As the worlds, shortest man the 27-year-old traveled to more than a dozen countries and made television appearances in Europe and the United States.

"We're terribly sad to hear the news from Nepal that Khagendra is no longer with us," said Craig Glenday, Guinness World Records editor-in-chief.

"Life can be challenging when you weigh just 6 kilograms and you don't fit into a world built for the average person. But Khagendra certainly didn't let his small size stop him from getting the most out of life" he said.

Via: Yahoo

