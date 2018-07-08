'Wonder Woman' Visits Children's Hospital
Gal Gadot surprises children's hospital in full #WonderWoman gear https://t.co/2BJ35bQJnM pic.twitter.com/HveE6QSlyP— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 8, 2018
Gal Gadot visits a children's hospital, wearing her Wonder Woman costume and surprising her little fans.
The 33-year-old actress visited the Inova Children's Hospital in Annadale, Virginia.
The actress has been seen numerous of times visiting children's hospitals from across the country. The doctors and nurses had a great time with the actress and took photos with her.
The Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is set to release on Nov. 1, 2019.