'Wonder Woman' Visits Children's Hospital

Gal Gadot visits a children's hospital, wearing her Wonder Woman costume and surprising her little fans.

The 33-year-old actress visited the Inova Children's Hospital in Annadale, Virginia.

The actress has been seen numerous of times visiting children's hospitals from across the country. The doctors and nurses had a great time with the actress and took photos with her.

The Wonder Woman sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, is set to release on Nov. 1, 2019.