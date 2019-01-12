Women Who Fall In Love Will Literally Change Their Bodies, Study Says

January 12, 2019
Jack Music

ID 62171444 © Tanat Loungtip | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Features

A study at the University of California, Los Angeles says that women who fall in love can change their bodies.

"New romantic love is accompanied not only by psychological change, but physiolocial change as well," researchers say.

How? Scientists say women who are in love produce a specific protein called interferon. This specific protein is deployed and fights viruses in the body. 

They also say, when the spark dies off, so does the interferon. 

 

via New York Post

Tags: 
romance
Love
body
Women
Change