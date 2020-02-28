Philadelphia Woman Threw A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Baby Shower

It doesn’t get any more ‘90s than this.

Once doctors told Philadelphia woman Chaunae Berry that she was expecting a baby boy, she had the idea to throw a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ baby shower.

The expecting mother told ABC News that the idea to throw the party came to her when she started calling her baby prince.

"When I was pregnant with my first child, Aubree, I would call her 'Princess'. So when I found out I was having a boy, I started calling him 'Prince,'"

Berry says the show meant a lot to her growing up and that she just wanted to relive that time period.

"Growing up, I used to watch 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' with my dad. We want to relive the era, because that was a good time to be alive."

She hired an event planner to put her dream party together. Decorations played into the show's logo with gold chain balloons, neon '90s themed graffiti art and boom boxes. There was even a Fresh Prince themed dessert bar, featuring retro candy, cupcakes, and cookie onesies that read, "Chillin' out, Maxin, Relaxin, All cool."

Check out the picture from Chaunae’s party down below.