Woman Strips Off Clothes While Walking Through Miami Airport
There was a strange incident at the Miami International Airport. An unidentified woman was captured on video wandering through airport terminal in her undergarments. She began singing and stripping off a piece of her clothing with every step she took.
The video was captioned, "Because it's Miami."
Last night at @iflymia
She ended up being completely nude and made her way out of the airport. She hoped on top of a police officer’s patrol car completely naked.
UPDATE 2: Another angle of the woman who stripped naked in @iflymia and then climbed on top of a police car
The Police department spokesperson said they apprehended the 27-year-old. She was “incoherent” and “delusional” when they spoke to her. She was taken in for an involuntary mental health evaluation.
