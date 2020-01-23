Texas Woman Arrested After Twerking In A Grocery Store Parking Lot Without Pants

What an interesting trip to the grocery this must have been.

On Tuesday, police were called to an H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas after it was reported that two women were fighting in the parking lot. According to an arrest affidavit, upon the officers' arrival, they saw a woman "doing a sexually provocative dance" on top of a car.

When the officers asked her to get off the car, she instead removed her pants and began twerking; she was naked from the waist down. Police then detained 31-year-old Kisa Trinee Taylor for disorderly conduct.

While in the back of the patrol car, she allegedly spit in an officer's face through an opened window. Taylor was charged with harassment of a public servant, her bond was set at $3,000.

Via: WFAA