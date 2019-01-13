Wichita Falls Walmart Bans Woman After Drinking Wine From A Pringles Can And Driving Electric Cart

Wichita Falls police responded to call at Walmart where a woman was drinking wine from a Pringles can and driving an electric cart.

Employees at the Walmart called police at the 2700 Central E. Fwy for a suspicious person at the location.

The report says that a woman was drinking wine from a cardboard package since 6:30am, Friday morning.

The woman left the location once the police arrived. A short time later, police found the woman at a nearby restaurant, telling her that she is banned from the Walmart Supercenter.

The woman was drinking out of a Pringles can, which is roughly 10 inches tall and 3 inches wide.

She was not under arrest or charged.

via Daily Mail