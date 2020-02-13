John Krasinski Explains How Chris Hemsworth Ruined His ‘Captain America’ Audition

One comment could have changed everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While making an appearance on Ellen, actor John Krasinski talked about how he auditioned for Marvel to play ‘Captain America’. It's pretty obvious he didn’t get the role, but now we know how Thor affected his audition.

Krasinski said while he was trying on the “skin-tight” Captain America suit, actor Chris Hemsworth walked by in his Thor costume and made a comment.

"I was putting the suit on, and I was halfway up not wearing any other clothes other than this. Right at that moment, Chris Hemsworth walked by and was like, 'You look good, mate!' And I was like, 'Nope, you know what, it's fine, we don't have to do this.”

Krasinski said Chris was “jacked” and told him "You're going to look great in that suit," he then replied, "Don't make fun of me, Hemsworth!"

‘The Office’ star still went on to audition for the role, but according to him it just didn’t work out. John Krasinski recently starred in a Hyundai commercial alongside Chris Evans, who got the role of Captain America.

