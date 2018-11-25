Who's Coming And Who's Leaving Netflix In December

It is that time of the month again to see which shows and movies will come and go for the month of December! If you see your show, be sure to watch it before it leaves!

What's Coming In December:

Dec. 1 8 Mile, Bride of Chucky, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Hellboy, Reindeer Games, Friday, Friday After Next, Shaun of the Dead, Terminator Salvation, The Last Dragon

Dec. 10 Michael Jackson's This is It

Dec. 14 Fuller House S4

Dec 16 The Theory of Everything, Baby Mama, Kill the Messenger

Dec 25 Avengers Infinity War

What's Leaving in December:

Dec 1 Cabin Fever, Groundhog Day, Happily N'Ever After, Hellraiser, Sons of Anarchy S1-7, Spider-Man 3, Stephen King's Children of the Corn

Dec 4 Air Buddies, Spooky Buddies, Tarzan & Jane, The Search for Santa Paws, Tinker Bell

Dec 15 Step Up 2: The Streets

Dec 17 Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Dec 20 Moana

Dec 25 Pirates of the Caribbean The Curse of the Black Pearl

Dec 30 Troy

To check out the full list, click here.

via Bustle.com