Who's Coming And Who's Leaving Netflix In December
It is that time of the month again to see which shows and movies will come and go for the month of December! If you see your show, be sure to watch it before it leaves!
What's Coming In December:
Dec. 1 8 Mile, Bride of Chucky, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Hellboy, Reindeer Games, Friday, Friday After Next, Shaun of the Dead, Terminator Salvation, The Last Dragon
Dec. 10 Michael Jackson's This is It
Dec. 14 Fuller House S4
Dec 16 The Theory of Everything, Baby Mama, Kill the Messenger
Dec 25 Avengers Infinity War
What's Leaving in December:
Dec 1 Cabin Fever, Groundhog Day, Happily N'Ever After, Hellraiser, Sons of Anarchy S1-7, Spider-Man 3, Stephen King's Children of the Corn
Dec 4 Air Buddies, Spooky Buddies, Tarzan & Jane, The Search for Santa Paws, Tinker Bell
Dec 15 Step Up 2: The Streets
Dec 17 Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Dec 20 Moana
Dec 25 Pirates of the Caribbean The Curse of the Black Pearl
Dec 30 Troy
To check out the full list, click here.
via Bustle.com