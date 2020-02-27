Texas Couple Throws A Whataburger Themed Gender Reveal Party

Some gender reveal parties are just too over the top and a little obnoxious; this couple threw the type of party we can all get behind.

Izzy Castro and Daniel Castilleja from San Antonio, Texas are expecting their first child together. According to Castro she had been craving Whataburger since getting pregnant, her mom then came up with the idea to throw a Whataburger themed gender reveal party.

Everything was decked out in orange and white, with Whataburger themed cupcakes, order numbers, and a variety of sauces. To reveal the baby’s gender the coupld would pull out a onesie from a Whataburger bag that read Spicy for a boy or Fancy for a girl.

Before revealing the gender, they told their family what they would name their child, if it's a boy Ezekiel and if it’s a girl, Sophia.

Via: ABC 6 News