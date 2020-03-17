Whataburger Provided Meals To Stressed Out H-E-B Employees

March 17, 2020
Grocery stores around the country are doing their best to stay open and provide us with everything we need during these odd times. What a lot of us have forgotten about are the store employees who continue to put their health on the line and come in day after day. 

That's why a Whataburger in New Braunfels, Texas wanted to help take care of the people who have been taking care of us. 

Last weekend, grocery store employees at the nearby H-E-B were treated to a nice surprise when the ladies and gentlemen in orange showed up with bags of burgers for them. During the busy Saturday, H-E-B employees were able to take a nice break with some great burgers. 

Some of the Whataburger employees were proud to help out their local grocery store and posted pictures on Facebook. 

Via: Texas Monthly

