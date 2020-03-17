Whataburger Closes All Dining Rooms, Drive-Thru Will Remain Open

Texas’ favorite fast food stop will be closing their dining rooms due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus. As of 3 PM Tuesday, March 17th no one will be allowed to dine in at Whataburger.

Don’t worry you’ll still be able to grab a honey butter chicken biscuit at any time of day. According to a statement from the company, Whataburger restaurants will keep their drive-thru windows open and will continue to serve customers 24/7.

To protect the well-being of our Family Members and communities, all Whataburger dining rooms will be closed by March 17th at 3pm. Our drive-thru will remain open, and we hope to see you there soon!https://t.co/IuUWgxxB3o — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) March 17, 2020

Starting on Thursday March 19th, Whataburger will be adding curbside pickups when you order online. You’ll be able to pick up a burger and fries daily between 8 AM and 8 PM.

Via: Eater Austin