Whataburger Closes All Dining Rooms, Drive-Thru Will Remain Open

March 17, 2020
Texas’ favorite fast food stop will be closing their dining rooms due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus. As of 3 PM Tuesday, March 17th no one will be allowed to dine in at Whataburger.

Don’t worry you’ll still be able to grab a honey butter chicken biscuit at any time of day. According to a statement from the company, Whataburger restaurants will keep their drive-thru windows open and will continue to serve customers 24/7.

Starting on Thursday March 19th, Whataburger will be adding curbside pickups when you order online. You’ll be able to pick up a burger and fries daily between 8 AM and 8 PM. 

Via: Eater Austin

