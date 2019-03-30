Water Lantern Festival Coming To Fort Worth In April
If you want to experience something beautiful, the Water Lantern Festival is coming to Fort Worth on April 6th.
People come to the Water Lantern Festival for a number of reasons. Some of those reasons are: life, love, remembrance, unity, and peace. What’s your reason? We would love to hear from you what you’re dedicating your lantern to. Leave your answers in the comments below! ❤️✨
This event will take place at the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth where you and your loved ones can experience and enjoy hundreds of beautiful lanterns floating in the Trinity River.
“And at last I see the light!” All the tangled feels at the Water Lantern Festival. We’ve seen people dress up as Rapunzel and sometimes Rapunzel and Flynn Rider even come to events! ✨❤️
Food trucks will be there, you can bring a cooler, picnic blankets and lawn chairs.
Once you purchase your ticket, you'll receive a lantern and a marker so you can decorate it before the launch.
