Water Lantern Festival Coming To Fort Worth In April

If you want to experience something beautiful, the Water Lantern Festival is coming to Fort Worth on April 6th.

This event will take place at the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth where you and your loved ones can experience and enjoy hundreds of beautiful lanterns floating in the Trinity River.

Food trucks will be there, you can bring a cooler, picnic blankets and lawn chairs.

Once you purchase your ticket, you'll receive a lantern and a marker so you can decorate it before the launch.

via Narcity