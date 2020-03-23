Check Out Sean Astin's Original Goonies Audition Tape

Actor Sean Astin has shared a cool piece of history from his past. His original ‘Goonies’ audition tape.

Astin took to Instagram to share a 5-minute video of his audition for the role of Mikey in Richard Donner’s ‘The Goonies’. In the caption, Astin asked his fans to donate to the American Red Cross.

“Never before seen footage!!! My Goonies Audition. Hey you guys, I’ve been waiting 35 years to share this with you!”

In the past, Astin has always talked about how he felt that he bombed his ‘Goonies’ audition. Especially after he kept messing up his lines, causing Steven Spielberg to walk out of the room.

Check out the video below, Sean was born to play Mikey.

Via: Movie Web