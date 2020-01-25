Watch As Jennifer Aniston Scares The Heck Out Of People On The 'Friends' Set
It was a special treat as she was guest hosting 'The Ellen Show.'
January 25, 2020
Talk about a surprise!
Jennifer Aniston, who was guest-hosting for Ellen on The Ellen Show (who was out at the DMV getting her license renewed: seriously!), had the opportunity to crack up her in-studio audience with a hilarious video. Not far from the set of The Ellen Show is the classic (and preserved) set from Friends (which Aniston played on as Rachel from 1994-2004). Jennifer Aniston decided to have some fun with various tourists checking out Central Perk. Have a laugh with the video below!