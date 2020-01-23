You Can Watch Edward Scissorhands In the Neighborhood Where It Was Filmed

Is 'Edward Scissorhands' one of your all-time favorite movies? Have you always wanted to visit that pastel neighborhood where it all took place?

Thanks to On Set Cinema, an ongoing film series that holds rare movie screenings of cult favorites and horror classics at their actual filming locations, you can watch the Tim Burton classic and visit the Boggs' family home and so much more.

During the event you’ll be taken on a tour of the neighborhood, hang out with other Tim Burton fans at a backyard BBQ, get a haircut, and of course, enjoy a screening of 'Edward Scissorhands' in the backyard where the movie was filmed.

The event is taking place on April 25th, in Lutz, Florida. Click HERE for more info regarding tickets.

Via: Movie Web