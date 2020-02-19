Watch Police Officer Show Off His Dance Moves In Mardi Gras Parade

He knew how to bust a move with the dancers

February 19, 2020
Jack Music
A police officer dances

Credit: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Headlines
Humor
Trending

An Alabama police officer just wanted to boogie as he joined marching behind a group of female dancers in an early Mardi Gras Parade celebration in Mobile, Alabama. This city hosts one of the oldest Mardi Gras celebrations in the country.

The crowd cheered as the police officer attempted to mimic the dancer’s moves in a local parade. He is spot on and helps define the true meaning of being in the Mardi Gras mood, as he got jiggy with it. He simply could not resist and joined in on the fun festivities.

See the video below to get a glimpse of his moves.

Via: USA Today

Tags: 
Poice Officer
Cop
dance
dancing
Mardi Gras Parade
Celebration
Trending
viral video