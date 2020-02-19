Watch Police Officer Show Off His Dance Moves In Mardi Gras Parade

An Alabama police officer just wanted to boogie as he joined marching behind a group of female dancers in an early Mardi Gras Parade celebration in Mobile, Alabama. This city hosts one of the oldest Mardi Gras celebrations in the country.

The crowd cheered as the police officer attempted to mimic the dancer’s moves in a local parade. He is spot on and helps define the true meaning of being in the Mardi Gras mood, as he got jiggy with it. He simply could not resist and joined in on the fun festivities.

See the video below to get a glimpse of his moves.

Video of Mobile Police Officer jumps in on Mardi Gras parade action

Via: USA Today