Bill Nye "The Science Guy" is now Bill Nye "The Dancing Guy."

The Empire State has been celebrating New York Fashion Week, and the bow-tied master of the moves got funky the other night as he took to the runway at the show benefiting prostate cancer.

please tell me what designer had bill nye walking im crying pic.twitter.com/3ZSyCxcBNv — big t (@miuyorker) February 7, 2020

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!