Want 10 Free Wings? Hooters Invites You To Shred Your Ex's Photos On Valentine's Day

A breakup can be devastating or it could be a good sign, either way, Hooters wants you to come and shred your ex's photos so you can get free wings.

"Whether you're on the rebound or still reeling over your last relationship, all guests are welcome to ease the tension and pain by destroying photos of their shred-worthy ex," said in a statement by Hooters.

On Valentine's Day, bring your ex's photos and you'll get 10 boneless wings for free with a purchase of 10 wings. It's basically two for the price of one! This is only valid when you're dining in.

Hooters states they want to break 2018's record by shredding 40,000 photos.

via FOX 7 Austin