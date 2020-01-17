Walmart Apologizes For Insensitive Paul Walker Tweet

Earlier this week, grocery giant Walmart responded to one of their Twitter followers with a comment regarding the late Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker.

A Twitter user posted that Walmart now sells Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with A pink strawberry icing. Another user followed up with a GIF of a car weaving in and out of traffic stating they're on their way to the store. Walmart then commented on the GIF with:

“Hey, Paul Walker, click it or ticket.”

Users found the comment insensitive and Walmart quickly drew backlash due to the fact that Walker died in a car crash. A spokesperson for Walmart released a statement apologizing for the tweet that has since been deleted.

“We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted in poor judgment and has been removed."

Via: Yahoo Entertainment