[VIDEOS] Texas Tech Rejoice, Caused Damage In Lubbock After Winning Final Four Game

Texas Tech fans, students and alumni rejoiced after their basketball team won against Michigan State. This punched their ticket to the national championship game.

Texas Tech fans are going CRAZY after earning a spot in the men’s national championship basketball game. pic.twitter.com/VckBrkA6sI — Max Hengst (@MaxHengstDT) April 7, 2019

People were heading to downtown Lubbock after their win in the Final Four game. The celebration cause the traffic to shutdown and people were lighting fires.

A couple of videos posted on Twitter of one starting a fire and the other flipping a car over.

Another video form @dustyaaron_ of a car being flipped on Broadway St. in Lubbock, Texas. pic.twitter.com/BBNZxgM579 — Max Hengst (@MaxHengstDT) April 7, 2019

Local police are still investigating how much the damages are.

via My San Antonio