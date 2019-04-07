[VIDEOS] Texas Tech Rejoice, Caused Damage In Lubbock After Winning Final Four Game

April 7, 2019
Jack Music

Features

Texas Tech fans, students and alumni rejoiced after their basketball team won against Michigan State. This punched their ticket to the national championship game.

People were heading to downtown Lubbock after their win in the Final Four game. The celebration cause the traffic to shutdown and people were lighting fires.

A couple of videos posted on Twitter of one starting a fire and the other flipping a car over.

Local police are still investigating how much the damages are.

 

via My San Antonio

Texas Tech University
Lubbock
Celebration

