[VIDEOS] Passengers Rescued After Cruise Ship Suffers Engine Failure Off Norway Coast

Passengers were airlifted after a cruise ship suffered an engine failure off the coast of Norway.

Roughly 1,300 passengers and crew members were stranded inside the Viking Sky cruise ship while being drifted towards land.

The cruise ship sent out a mayday message to send a helicopter to rescue passengers.

To make things worse, a storm occurred where the cruise ship was located. The waves were at least 20 to 26 feet high and winds going 54 miles per hour.

Luckily, cruise ship members were able to turn on one engine and anchored the ship.

A very scary situation indeed.

via NBC News