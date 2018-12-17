[VIDEOS] Actor Alfonso Ribeiro Of 'Fresh Prince' Sues 'Fortnite' Of Copying Dance

It looks like the the creator of video game giants, Fortnite and the NBA 2K series recieved a lawsuit because of a famouse danced used in the games.

Alfonso Ribeiro, well known as Carlton from "Fresh Pince of Bel-Air", sued the creator of these games because they used "The Carlton Dance", which was made famous by Ribeiro during an episode on the show.

Video of The Carlton Dance

In a statement by Ribeiro's attorney to the Huffington Post, it states:

"It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro's likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, Fortnite. Epic has earned record profits off a downladable content in the game, including emotes like 'Fresh'. Yet Eipic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property. Therefore, Mr. Ribeiro is seeking his fair and reasonable share of profits Epic has earned by use of his iconic intellectual property in Fortnite and as a result is requesting through the courts that Epic cease all use of Mr. Ribeiro's signature dance."

Video of Fresh Emote in Fortnite Battle Royale is the Carlton Dance

via HuffPost