[VIDEO] Woman In 'Rudolph' Costume Gets Caught On Camera Robbing A Store

December 25, 2018
Jack Music

USA TODAY IMAGES

Looks like Rudolph is having a tough time this Christmas.

A woman, who dressed up as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was caught on camera robbing a Colorado store. 

Local police posted the video on their Facebook page, adding a hilarious remake of the song Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. 

The person is still at large and local police are asking the locals to identify the person who robbed the store.

 

via New York Post

 

