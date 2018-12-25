[VIDEO] Woman In 'Rudolph' Costume Gets Caught On Camera Robbing A Store

Looks like Rudolph is having a tough time this Christmas.

A woman, who dressed up as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was caught on camera robbing a Colorado store.

Local police posted the video on their Facebook page, adding a hilarious remake of the song Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

The person is still at large and local police are asking the locals to identify the person who robbed the store.

via New York Post