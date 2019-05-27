[VIDEO] Will Smith Called Out Jaden Smith For Arriving To The 'Aladdin' Premiere Late

May 27, 2019
Hey Elon Musk, can you make Bigger Clocks in the next Tesla so @c.syresmith can be on time for my next premiere? #aladdin --: @westbrook

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Actor Will Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday night, calling out his son for arriving late to the premiere.

In the photos revealed after the premiere, you hardly see any photos from 20-year-old, Jaden Smith. The reason being was that he arrived late. Once he arrived, you can see that Jaden and Willow Smith weren't taking pictures together.

The 50-year-old actor took to Instagram after the movie, where he vented about his son being late and it was hilarious!

Check out the video above.

 

via HuffPost

