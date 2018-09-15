[VIDEO] Weather Man Acts Dramatic During Hurricane While Two Guys Stroll By
September 15, 2018
So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL— Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018
This video has gone viral after a weatherman from The Weather Channel, acting as if the winds are strong from Hurricane Florence as two guys stroll passing by.
So far, the main concern about Hurricane Florence is the flooding impacting the Carolinas.
Watch the video above.