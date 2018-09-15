[VIDEO] Weather Man Acts Dramatic During Hurricane While Two Guys Stroll By

September 15, 2018
Jack Music

USA TODAY IMAGES

Categories: 
Features

This video has gone viral after a weatherman from The Weather Channel, acting as if the winds are strong from Hurricane Florence as two guys stroll passing by. 

So far, the main concern about Hurricane Florence is the flooding impacting the Carolinas. 

Watch the video above. 

 

Tags: 
Weatherman
Acting
the weather channel
Hurricane Florence