[VIDEO] UPDATE: Red Light Cameras Are OFFICIALLY Banned In Texas

June 1, 2019
House Bill 1631, the banning of red light cameras, was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday, making the law official.

It was proposed by Rep. Jonathan Stickland R-Bedford, stating that it prohibts using "photographic traffic signal enforcement systems."

You'll see the cameras over the course of a few years, due to cities that are under contracts by the companies that placed them. However, once those contracts expire, the cameras will be taken down.

 

