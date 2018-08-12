[VIDEO] Two Men Seen Giving Out Food During Houston Traffic

Welcome 2 Houston ---- these guys giving out food during traffic hahah -- pic.twitter.com/eoTCb2Pw6L — Isaias (@isaias_gee) August 11, 2018

If you have ever been to Houston, there traffic is terrible. Though, these two gentlemen thought of an idea to keep drivers happy.

These two men, who are cooking food in the back of a Ford truck, has been seen giving food to drivers during traffic hours in Houston.

We are not sure if they are selling them, but drivers around the truck were happy when they got their food.

You can see one man giving food to the drivers on their left and right lanes in the traffic, while the other guy cooks the food.

This video has gone viral on Twitter with more than 526K views, 14K retweets and 30K "likes".

Do you think that this is a great idea?