[VIDEO] Texas Man Catches Rattlesnake, Reminds Texans To Be Cautious Around Snakes

Video of Cedar Park man wrangles a rattlesnake

This Texas man found a four-foot snake, carefully placing the snake inside a large trash can bin.

David Whatley saw this rattlensnake in his driveway on Thursday. As the temperatures gets warmer here in Texas, these snakes come out from hibernation.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, they're 105 different species of snakes. The department is reminding Texans what to do if you do encounter a snake:

-Trim your lawn

-Remove rocks, woods, brush and any debris

-Wear closed shoes

-Never put your hands where you can't see them

-Careful stepping over fallen logs, near creek banks, etc.

