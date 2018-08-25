[VIDEO] Texan Holds Sign To Let Drivers Know To Not Stop

the hero we needed but didn’t deserve pic.twitter.com/SLCIK1joDS — kate (@katecartwright_) August 24, 2018

We all have pet peeves while we are driving the Texas streets and I'm sure one of them is when drivers stop on a turning lane.

The video, looking like from Texas, because of a car having a Texas license plate, shows a guy holding up a sign that reads:

"YOU HAVE YOUR OWN LANE. DO NOT STOP."

I believe this guy should be in every corner to tell drivers to not stop!

What do you think?