[VIDEO] Texan Holds Sign To Let Drivers Know To Not Stop

August 25, 2018
We all have pet peeves while we are driving the Texas streets and I'm sure one of them is when drivers stop on a turning lane.

The video, looking like from Texas, because of a car having a Texas license plate, shows a guy holding up a sign that reads: 

"YOU HAVE YOUR OWN LANE. DO NOT STOP."

I believe this guy should be in every corner to tell drivers to not stop!

What do you think? 

