[VIDEO] Tex The Longhorn Plays With His Favorite Ball, Accidentally Pops It Against Fence

bull accidentally pops his favorite ball ---- :( pic.twitter.com/evvtvm6gzU — HayMap -------- (@HayMapApp) March 3, 2019

You definitely don't see this everyday.

This beautiful longhorn named Tex was playing with his favorite rubber ball. You would think he would pop this rubber ball with his horns, but in the video, he would tap the ball gently.

Unfortunetaly, he pushes the ball all the way to a barbed-wired fence and that's what popped the ball.

You can tell that he was sad as he started trying to play with it again, until he gave up.

Give Tex another rubber ball, PLEASE!

Check out the cute video!