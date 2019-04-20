[VIDEO] Tech Company Creates Genderless Voice Assistant

A tech company has created a genderless voice assistant in hopes that major tech companies will recognize gender issues.

Major tech companies says that users will change voice preferences for different scenarios, for example, the male voice is used in authoritative roles and the female voice is used in service oriented roles.

"Technology should be rooted in new cultural truths, rather than atiquated ones. As the agency born from VICE, we have a responsibility to ensure diverse representation in the mediums shaping culture today," says Ryan Sherman and Emil Asmussen from VIRTUE Nordics, the company that created "Q". "Using data and insights from our global VICE network, we identified a unique opportunity to progress a medium of technology becoming more pervasive in our everyday lives."

"Q", the genderless voice assistant, started with five voices who did not fit within the male or female genders, then used a specific voice modulation software to move the voices in a neutral range.

"'Q' represents not the voice of one, but the voice of many who are fighting for a future inclusive of everyone," says Sherman and Asmussen.

