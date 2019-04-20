[VIDEO] Tech Company Creates Genderless Voice Assistant

April 20, 2019
Jack Music

Stephen Brashear / Stringer Getty Images News

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

A tech company has created a genderless voice assistant in hopes that major tech companies will recognize gender issues.

Major tech companies says that users will change voice preferences for different scenarios, for example, the male voice is used in authoritative roles and the female voice is used in service oriented roles.

"Technology should be rooted in new cultural truths, rather than atiquated ones. As the agency born from VICE, we have a responsibility to ensure diverse representation in the mediums shaping culture today," says Ryan Sherman and Emil Asmussen from VIRTUE Nordics, the company that created "Q". "Using data and insights from our global VICE network, we identified a unique opportunity to progress a medium of technology becoming more pervasive in our everyday lives."

"Q", the genderless voice assistant, started with five voices who did not fit within the male or female genders, then used a specific voice modulation software to move the voices in a neutral range.

"'Q' represents not the voice of one, but the voice of many who are fighting for a future inclusive of everyone," says Sherman and Asmussen.

Check out the video above and listen to the voice.

Thoughts?

 

via FOX 4

Tags: 
Genderless
voice assistant

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes